Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): The musical hit Broadway play 'Wicked' is still far from hitting the theatres with its movie adaptation but to build up the excitement director Jon M. Chu dropped the first look from the movie on Sunday.

Jon took to his Twitter on Sunday to share stills from the movie to reveal Ariana and Cynthia's characters. M. Chu wrote, "You weren't told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie ... currently in production in Oz."

https://twitter.com/jonmchu/status/1647637727301496832

American singer-songwriter Ariana plays Glina Upland in the movie a beautiful-popular girl who later becomes a good witch from the north. She can be seen dressed up in a fabulous pink gown emitting the goddess aura.

On the other hand, actress Cynthia Erivo's character of Elphaba Thropp is dressed in a witch gown and hat of black colour as she is the green-skinned wicked witch of the West.

Jon M. Chu also did a follow-up tweet to explain how working with these two actresses has changed him for good. Director tweeted, "I've already been changed for good by these two women... #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz. They will lift ur spirits, break ur heart and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you to our world... SO much more to come..."

https://twitter.com/jonmchu/status/1647721988998217731

The cast of the movie includes Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

A few weeks back Jon posted a letter on his Instagram handle describing why 'Wicked' deserves a two-part movie series.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc0gE4HFkAT/

His letter read "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."

'Wicked' will hit theatres on November 27, 2024. (ANI)

