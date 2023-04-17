Very rarely do you find an actor who isn't just a daring hero on screen but off it as well. Siddharth has been that one amazing hero who takes the role of an inspiring personality in real life as well. Siddharth personality, tall frame, a confident stance, and that beautiful smile always manage to capture our imagination whatever may be the role. Guess you understand such nuances well when you assist a movie giant like Mani Ratnam. Actor Siddharth Pens an Apology Note for Saina Nehwal After Facing Severe Backlash for His Sexist Tweet, Says 'You Will Always Be My Champion'.

Yes, we are sure you are well aware that Siddharth worked as an assistant director for Mani Ratnam's Kannathil Muthamittal. But did you know he was also an extra on the sets? Yes, Siddharth played a random passenger in a bus that had Madhavan in the forefront.

What's interesting is that Siddharth worked with Madhavan in Rang De Basanti and now will reunite for a sports drama titled Test. The motion poster was released recently. The movie also stars Nayanthara. Siddharth Wishes His ’Princess of Heart’ Aditi Rao Hydari on Her Birthday with a Heartfelt Pic.

We wish the talented actor Siddharth a happy birthday. We hope to watch more amazing stuff from him this year as well.

