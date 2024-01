Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) "Legends Of the Ramayana with Amish", a docu-series that seeks to uncover lesser-known mysteries around the epic Ramayana, is returning on Discovery Channel.

The three-part docuseries, hosted by noted author Amish Tripathi, will air on the Discovery Channel and DTamil from Saturday till January 23. It will also be available for streaming on Discovery+, a press release said.

The docu-series traverses 5000 kilometers, delving deep into ancient stories around the Ramayana. Amish Tripathi decodes intriguing information that has persisted around the Ramayana for millennia, inspiring faith, philosophies, and lifestyles across India and beyond.

Featuring stunning visuals, the docuseries unfolds the mystery around Lord Ram's thrilling Ayana (journey), Discovery Channel said.

"Mapping myth with geology, customs, and belief, Tripathi travels to key locations across India and Sri Lanka to piece the journey together, bringing history to life and showcasing the rich cultures, social diversities, and landscapes in each of the regions," it added.

"Legends Of the Ramayana with Amish", which has been shot in locations like Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Nashik, and Hampi, had premiered in Discovery+ on April 2022 before airing on Discovery Channel in October 2022.

