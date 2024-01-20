Entire India has been "Rama"Fied as Ayodhya gears up for the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha event scheduled for January 22. With just two days remaining for the Ram Mandir Inauguration, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been illuminated with decorative lights ahead of the pranpratishtha. A video of Ram Mandir decked up with lights has surfaced on social media. Bhajans fill the air in the city as the ceremony remains just two days away. ‘Shri Ram’ Welcomes Birth of Child of His Brother ‘Lakhan’ in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration Ceremony at Ram Temple.

Ayodhya Gears Up for Ram Temple Pranpratishtha

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Ram Temple in Ayodhya illuminated with decorative lights ahead of the pranpratishtha. Bhajans fill the air in the city as the ceremony remains just two days away. pic.twitter.com/MBV88sjUYP — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

