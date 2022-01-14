Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Divya Dutta took a trip down memory lane on Friday and shared a priceless throwback picture, featuring her along with other prominent ladies of B-town.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya posted the picture in which she can be seen along with Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Konkona Sensharma and Shahana Goswami.

Divya added the caption, "Quite a frame this! Miss the ladies. Miss this time. Hai na @azmishabana18 ?"

The post was instantly flooded with love-filled comments.

Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoticon.

"All gems in one frame. What a visual delight," a social media user added.

The picture seems to date back to a 2019 lunch party, hosted at Shabana Azmi's residence. (ANI)

