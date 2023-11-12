Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Makers of action thriller 'Warning 2' starring Gippy Grewal and Prince Kanwaljit Singh on the occasion of Diwali unveiled the motion poster.

Taking to Instagram, Gippy Grewal treated fans with a motion poster.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czh-o93pWRe/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Happy Diwali #Warning2[?][?] In cinemas on 2nd Feb 2024 ."

Written by Gippy Grewal, directed by Amar Hundal. The film will also Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli, Jasmin Bhasin, and others.

'Warning 2' will hit cinemas on February 2, 2024.

Apart from this, he will be seen in thriller titled 'Chamak'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the series, which features Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh.

As per a statement, 'Chamak' follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh - the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance. What follows is non-stop action as Kaala steers his way through the underbelly of the Punjab music industry- through politics, business feuds, family history, and possible honor killings.

The series is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Gippy Grewal will also be seen in 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' alongside his son Shinda Grewal.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.

Apart from this, Gippy Grewal is coming up with 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi'.

Actor Sanjay Dutt is making his Punjabi debut in collaboration with Gippy.

The film will be written and directed by Gippy and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

He also has 'Carry on Jattiye'. The film also starring Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover and Sargun Mehta.

'Carry on Jattiye' will be produced by Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures. It will be directed by Smeep Kang.

Jaswinder Bhalla and Nirmal Rishi are also a part of the upcoming Punjabi film. (ANI)

