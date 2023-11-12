Actor Janet Landgard, known for her role in 1968's The Swimmer alongside Burt Lancaster and also for playing Paul Petersen's love interest for three seasons on The Donna Reed Show, passed away at the age of 75. According to Variety, a US-based media house, Petersen shared the news of co-star Landgard's death on Facebook, noting that cancer "took her life earlier this week." He added that Landgard was "the best TV girlfriend my alternate ego, Jeff Stone, ever had on the last three years of The Donna Reed Show." Cindy Williams Dies at 75: Actress Was Known For her Role of Shirley in Laverne & Shirley.

Janet was gorgeous, inside and out... We were always close no matter the time or distance." Landgard was born in Pasadena, California, on December 2, 1947. She made her television debut in 1963 on The Donna Reed Show, playing a girl named Sabrina in one of the show's fifth-season episodes. She also appeared as a guest on ABC's My Three Sons that year. Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American Civil Rights Activist, Dies At 75.

She returned to portray Jeff's (Petersen) girlfriend Karen on 11 episodes of The Donna Reed Show through 1965. She was presented as one of 10 rising young talents on the TV special The Hollywood Deb Stars of 1965, hosted by Carolyn Jones and George Gobel, and later served as a hostess on Dream Girl of 67, reported Variety.