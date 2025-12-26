Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday attended Margazhiyil Makkalisai Season 6 in Chennai.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said, "Every music has its own beauty and importance and this is talking about the life of people and the importance, including their expectations... This makes it even more important festival..."

For the past five editions, Margazhiyil Makkalisai, hosted by Tamil cinema director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Cultural Centre, has stood as both a celebration and a cultural movement.

Commencing the latest edition, the social media team of Margazhiyil Makkalisai on Instagram wrote, "#MargazhiyilMakkalisai2025 - Season 6, presented by Neelam Cultural Centre The show begins.With our dear Annan, Director and Founder of Neelam Cultural Centre, Pa. Ranjith takes the stage, this becomes more than a program - it becomes a gathering of purpose. Stories rooted in land, and lived realities find their voice. Music, memory, and resistance move together. Today, Tonight doesn't just perform. It speaks the truth."

The gala, which kicked off on Friday, will conclude on December 28. It is being held at Pachaiyappa's College Ground, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai. (ANI)

