Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor loves gorging on croissants, and she can even ditch her healthy diet for it.

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of her eating a croissant.

Alongside the image, she asked her followers to do what their hearts desire.

"It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a crossaint so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...#its 2022 #make the most of it," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Bebo, you look so cute. I Will follow this mantra for sure," a fan commented.

"Yes ofc !!! New year to you," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump'. (ANI)

