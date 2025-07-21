Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): A tragic accident has struck the family of reality TV star Duane 'Dog' Chapman. His stepson, Gregory Zecca, allegedly shot his own 13-year-old son, Anthony, in an incident that led to the teenager's death.

According to a report by TMZ, the shooting occurred at an apartment in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, July 19. Police responded to a call about the incident around 8 p.m. and have confirmed it was an "isolated incident." No arrests have been made so far.

The family, through a representative, issued a statement to TMZ, saying, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

Zecca is the son of Francie Chapman, Dog's wife. Francie and Dog got married in 2021. Both had lost their previous spouses and supported each other through grief before tying the knot. Reports say Gregory Zecca works alongside Dog as part of his bounty-hunting team.

The 72-year-old star has 13 children from multiple relationships. His current wife, Francie, shares her son, Gregory Zecca, with her late husband.

In 2023, Dog revealed that he had recently discovered he had fathered a son named Jon. (ANI)

