Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will not appear in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The legendary footballer is set to lead his national side in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain on Sunday. During the pre-match press interaction, Ronaldo told reporters that not be playing in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is due to expire at the end of June, prompting speculation of moving to a new team. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo Rules Out His FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Appearance

🚨💣 Cristiano Ronaldo: “It’s almost decided that I will NOT take part at the FIFA Club World Cup despite receiving many invitations and proposals”. “There have been talks, contacts… but you have to think about short, medium and long term”. pic.twitter.com/epnQbfBlBi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2025

