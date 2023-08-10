Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): After the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the role of Don in the third instalment of the hit franchise.

Director Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, officially announced Ranveer as the new ‘Don’ with a special announcement video which received massive responses from the fans.

On Thursday, the ‘Ram-Leela’ actor took to his Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note for the previous Don’s Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

He shared a string of throwback pictures from his childhood days seen going all guns and glory as he sported glares and holds a gun showcasing some attitude and swag.

He wrote, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvwJs9sMyZH/

In the teaser, Ranveer can be seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. He donned a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorizes it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.

“I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years. Thank you Farhan and Ritesh for entrusting me with this honourable mantle and believing in me. I hope I can deliver on your faith and conviction,” the caption further reads.

The ‘Don’ series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.

“My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’,” the actor concluded.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in ‘Don 2’.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.A new era of Don will begin in 2025. (ANI)

