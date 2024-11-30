Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Donna Kelce, the mother of Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce talked about her acting debut in Hallmark Channel movies 'Christmas on Call', reported People.

Donna was recently spotted at Arrowhead Stadium as she watched her son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also Read | Karan Aujla 'It Was A Dream' India Tour: Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and More To Join the 'Tauba Tauba' Singer on His 8-City Concert - Deets Inside.

The movie is set in Philadelphia, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which is set in Kansas City, Donna shared that it was "so awesome."

"There were so many fantastic veterans of Hallmark movies and I just had a blast learning from all of them," she added.

Also Read | Sharad Kapoor Sexual Harassment Case: FIR Filed Against 'Josh' Fame Actor in Mumbai for Allegedly Inappropriately Touching Woman - Read Details.

"It's so much fun for them to be doing the movie in Kansas City for the first time and being in the stadium that I've been here for the past 11 years," she shared, adding, "So it was just really fun."

Donna also shared that her grandchildren could not get enough of seeing her in 'Christmas on Call', "They kept saying, 'Play it back, play it back! We want to see DeeDee!' So that was kind of fun.'"

She and her ex-husband Ed have three grandkids, Jason and his wife Kylie McDevitt Kelce's three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

Holiday Touchdown follows a love story between the Chiefs' director of fan engagement (Tyler Hynes) and one of the team's superfans (Hunter King). Donna plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant.

The film also features an impressive lineup of stars and cameos in addition to Donna, Hynes and King: Jenna Bush Hager, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle, Christine Ebersole, Richard Christie and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, alongside a handful of Kansas City Chiefs players, reported People.

'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' premieres on Hallmark Channel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)