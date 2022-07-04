Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake joined the Backstreet Boys as their temporary "sixth member" during the band's recent show at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

According to Page Six, fans went wild after Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson introduced the rapper as their surprise special guest, before the group performed a rendition of their classic '90s hit 'I Want It That Way'.

Also Read | Sita Ramam Song Inthandham: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's Beautiful Chemistry Hits All the Right Chords (Watch Video).

Drake took to Instagram and posted a 10-second clip that showed him crooning the song's iconic "'Cause I want it that way" verse. "When she says she's over men in this generation and asks why I live alone...," he quipped in the caption.

Meanwhile, a longer video shared to the Backstreet Boys' official Twitter featured Dorough segueing from the 1999 track to belt out a couple of lines from the chorus of Drake's 2013 hit 'Hold On, We're Going Home'.

Also Read | Kaali Poster Controversy: Complaint Filed Against Leena Manimekalai for Hurting Religious Sentiments, Director Clarifies.

"Toronto, I want you to make some noise and I want you to sing this song as loud as you possibly can. This is one of the greatest songs in music history. I'll be on stage for it, I'll try to sing along too," Drake said on stage.

The six-person performance, a number that, as some pointed out, happens to echo Drake frequently referring to Toronto as 'The 6' in his songs, marked the evening's closing act. However, the Backstreet Boys will be circling the globe for their DNA World Tour through November, as per Page Six. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)