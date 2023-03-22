Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) Buzz is that, finally, director Gautam Menon's much-awaited spy thriller 'Dhruva Natchathiram' is slated for release on May 19. This film, despite big names like Suriya, Trisha, A R Rahman and Nayantara, being associated with it earlier, almost did not happen.

In 2013, Menon had announced the film with top actors Suriya and Trisha, released a bunch of posters and a teaser. Big names – A R Rahman, Simran and Parthiepan – were also roped in. But, Menon, citing creative differences with Suriya, put an end to this journey. Suriya went on record that Menon could not come up with a solid script even after six months and that he had to let go due to prior commitments.

Then in 2015, Menon revived the project. This time, he got the script in place, and Vikram and Nayantara to play the lead. But the film hit a dead end, as it could not find any producer. Again, around November that year, Menon tried to push the project forward with Jayam Ravi but that didn't work too. It was also rumoured that the film was one of the projects considered by superstar Rajinikanth before he chose 'Kabali' helmed by Pa Ranjith.

Finally in November 2016, Menon manage to get the funding, got Vikram again and started shooting mostly in Slovenia, Bulgaria and Georgia. But the problems did not end for the ace director, who reportedly had to face many challenges due to lack of funds.

It seems now, after getting made in fits and starts, Dhruva Natchathiram is finally here, but obviously not the same one that Menon showcased in the 2015 teaser featuring Suriya.

The long delay and the 360-degree turn of script and stars turned out to be perfect fodder for the Twitterverse to poke fun.

When Twitter handle @CinemaWithAB announced the news with a 100 per cent emoji, handle @Umesh12358637 set the tone, "which year, not mentioned”. @charankarthick4 went, “I watched the teaser of this film when I was doing my 8th grade. Now I'm college second year (sic)."

Sarcasm, of course, was par for the course. When the handle @bldgcontractor commented, “When ‘Dhruva Natchathiram' teaser released almost nobody knew Lokesh, Kamal didn't officially launch his party, James Cameron was still writing Avatar sequels, Google Pixel was just announced, Harry & Meghan Markle just began dating & Trump was just inaugurated as US president," many took the bait and tried their hand at being funny.

But industry insiders took to Twitter, assuring that shooting is wrapped up. The handle of British actor Benedict Garrett said: “Aaaand that's another wrap! Both for me and for the whole film - honoured to have been part of it & it's very last shot scene. After 6 long years of shooting #DhruvaNatchathiram will finally be releasing this May!"

For now, May it is then. Watch this space for more tweaks and dates not kept.

