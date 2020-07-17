Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba was shocked to know that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew would no more host the upcoming season of the 'Dancing With the Stars'.

According to Page Six, the 52-year-old judge said during an upcoming episode of 'The Talk' (via JustJared), "I feel like it was just such sudden news. My heart breaks for Tom and Erin."

The 'DWTS' judge also revealed she "cried when [she] heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did."

For Season 29 of the hit dancing competition show, TV personality Tyra Banks is set to take over as host which Bergeron joked was a fast replacement.

He quipped on Twitter, "I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels."

Inaba also addressed Banks' hiring, saying she wasn't the first black host of the show; Lisa Canning served as the host during the first season.

"Also, I don't think that's how we should be labelling her. She's our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the colour of her skin," Inaba said.

Inaba continued to say, "I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She's like a visionary, she's a strong, powerful woman ... I think we're in good hands. It's different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her." (ANI)

