Shehnaaz Gill cannot contain the excitement as her peppy number, Kurta Pajama sung by Tony Kakkar has been trending on Twitter like crazy from the time it was out on July 17, 2020. After Bigg Boss 13, this latest song is Gill's second project, as she was earlier seen with Sidharth Shukla in Bhula Dunga. Speaking of Kurta Pajama, it sees Shehnaaz in a completely new avatar looking all glamorous and that's what her fans are talking about on the micro-blogging site. Also, after seeing the love her fans have poured for her, Gill took to her Twitter and thanked them for all the support. 'Your love is overwhelming' a part of her caption read. Kurta Pajama Music Video Out: Shehnaaz Gill Steals The Thunder In This Tony Kakkar’s Catchy Number (Watch Video).

It was Shehnaaz's cuteness and bubbliness on Bigg Boss which charmed the audience and if you see her now in the latest video, the makeover is real. The melody is surely a hit party number as apart from memes, we even see BTS, Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma's Daya-Jethalal grooving on the same. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's New Song Kurta Pajama 'Bakwas' But Addictive.

Love Is In The Air!

My babyy is super happy with all the love she's been getting! @ishehnaaz_gill i lovee youu❤#KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/YCqADWHxm0 — 💫 (@aissshwaryaa) July 17, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan!!

Forgive me for this! #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/8dchXL4ezi — rey ☘ || stream kurta pajama for clear skin || (@whiskeykichuski) July 17, 2020

Trending!

It's trending on 1 💃💃💃 keep streaming views aa jaayenge thodi der meh!! And don't spam the comment section!! #KurtaPajama pic.twitter.com/tug2MwKOKb — P 💃 (@ItsKarmaBro) July 17, 2020

Hahaha!

Jeethalal & Daya!

TMKOC version of #KurtaPajama Garba na ho to kaise chalega ??@TonyKakkar @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill Video Credits : SAB TV | No copyright infringements intended | Fan Made Video pic.twitter.com/MQdoKWpX2m — 🄰🅂🄷🄸🅂🄷 (@Asish_x) July 17, 2020

BTS!

Aww!

SHEHNAZ KAUR GILL YOU DESERVES THE WORLD🔥 THANK YOU TONY @TonyKakkar #KurtaPajama KEEP STREAMING🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CBwdf519tn — •C A P R I C O R N• (@cap_weirdo) July 17, 2020

Madhurima and Vishal!

Indeed, fans make a star and Shehnaaz can be the best example of the same. The amount of love fans shower at her is immense and the same can be seen on the microblogging site. Now, we await when Shehnaaz's latest song will be one of the most-watched track on YouTube. Until then, tada. Stay tuned!

