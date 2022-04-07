Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Deacon Frey seems ready to "forge his own path," as the musician has announced that he would be leaving the legendary rock band Eagles following a nearly five-year-long stint as a replacement for his late father Glenn Frey.

In a statement attributed to the entire group on its website, the band said, "Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4 1/2 years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path. We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead."

They continued, "In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future."

"Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career," the statement concluded.

Deacon had joined the band in 2017 after his father Glenn, who was a founding member of the band, died in 2016 at age 67.

A month after his passing, the Eagles led an emotional tribute for Glenn at the Grammy Awards ceremony and performed their first single 'Take It Easy'. They were joined by singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, who co-wrote the 1972 hit with Glenn.

Although Deacon Frey was with the band when the Eagles swung through California last fall, he was not with the group when they resumed doing tour dates in February this year, which was attributed to illness at the time.

As per People magazine, the band is scheduled to go on tour this month, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, and will hit multiple cities across the United States before concluding in London in June. (ANI)

