Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Actress and director Elizabeth Banks has reacted to Elle Fanning taking over her 'Hunger Games' role for the next prequel.

Elle Fanning is the latest star to join the cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping', a prequel to the original films that starred Banks as the lovable escort to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), reported People.

Also Read | South Korea: Google May Launch Cheaper Version of YouTube Premium Sans Music Amid Antitrust Probe.

The Hunger Games is a series of young adult dystopian novels written by American author Suzanne Collins. The series consists of a trilogy that follows teenage protagonist Katniss Everdeen and two prequels.

The Hunger Games universe is a dystopia set in Panem, a North American country consisting of the wealthy Capitol and 13 districts in varying states of poverty.

Also Read | National Road Trip Day 2025 Playlist: 5 Evergreen Songs To Hit the Road and Make Lasting Memories With Family and Friends.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' takes place years before the events in the movies and focuses on Haymitch Abernathy's (Woody Harrelson, now Joseph Zada) experience competing in the Games, as per the outlet.

While attending the May 21 premiere of her new series The Better Sister at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Banks shared that she is thrilled to see Fanning step into the role. "I'm super excited," Banks said, adding, "I texted the producers as well, and I think she's perfect."

The 'Pitch Perfect' star confirms she already texted Fanning to talk about the exciting development. "I think everyone's really happy. And I'm really happy about that," she added. "I'm excited for the next generation to have their Effie."

Banks admitted she hasn't read Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, on which Sunrise on the Reaping is based. "So please don't ask me any more about the book. I feel terrible, but I have yet to read," she said, acknowledging that she's "got time" to dive in before the movie is out in November 2026, reported People.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman reflected on the importance of finding the right person to play Effie.

"From the moment Suzanne released the book, one question echoed from fans around the world: Who will play Effie?" she said in a statement. "Elizabeth Banks made her iconic -- so who could honor that legacy while bringing us back to Effie's early, most formative days?" reported People.

She continued, "For us, there was only one answer. Elle Fanning's career has been transcendent. She has a rare presence -- warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favorite from the start, and we're honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favour."

The Better Sister is on Prime Video May 29, according to People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)