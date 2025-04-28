Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Actress Elizabeth Hurley shared a series of awards with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus from their weekend together in Nashville.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a picture of her smiling from ear-to-ear while Billy Ray wraps his arms around her as they lean against a tree. In another pic, the pair cuddled close as they rode a decked-out golf cart, according to E! News.

She captioned the picture with, "Tennessee weekend."

The pictures came after the couple made their relationship public on Easter Sunday with some PDA-filled photos.

In fact, just two days later, Elizabeth, who is the mother of Damian Hurley, 23 whom she shares with late film producer Steve Bing, shared another series of pictures from Billy Ray's Nashville home, and a video of them riding off into the sunset on his tractor, as per E! News.

"'Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I'm in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner,'" Billy Ray read a message from Elizabeth, whom he had not spoken to in two years, on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show April 25. "So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley,'" as per the outlet.

"She's so impressively brilliant," he continued of the Strictly Confidential actress. "She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She's a very smart businesswoman," according to E! News. (ANI)

