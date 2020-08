Washington D.C. [USA], August 17 (ANI): American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres was spotted with pal and comedian Kevin Hart, shortly after the 'Jumanji' actor stood by her amid allegations of toxicity at the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

According to Page Six, DeGeneres, dressed in a blue top, beige cargo pants and sandals, was seen grabbing lunch with Hart at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. She was spotted sipping white wine while chatting with Hart, who wore a light blue shirt and matching shorts.

Hart, earlier this month, joined a chorus of celebrities that included Katy Perry, Scooter Braun, and Diane Keaton, among others, voicing support for DeGeneres, who has recently come under fire over claims that she created a toxic work environment. The former 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' staffers have also accused top executives at the show of sexual misconduct.

Hart posted to Instagram in early August, "It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples downfall. It's honestly sad...When did we get here?

"I stand by the ones that I know and that I love," he continued. "Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate s**t has to stop. Hopefully, it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen..."

Page Six reported that last month, the parent company to the 'Ellen Show'- WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation in response to the claims. DeGeneres later addressed the allegations in a statement.

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," DeGeneres wrote. "That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again." (ANI)

