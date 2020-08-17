Munna Michael actress Nidhi Agerwal celebrates her birthday today and it's time we start grooving on 'Meri Wali Ding Dang' song once again. Tinsel town's pretty girl is already making noise in the regional cinema and her numerous red carpet appearances have also established her as a fashionista in the making. Nidhi has always been bold with her choices, often picking some risky designs. While she loves juggling between everything that's subtle and risque, her attempts are always attention-worthy. Nidhhi Agerwal Looks Smoking Hot in iSmart Shankar Song Dimaak Kharab (View Pics).

Nidhi's terrific red carpet attempts have often been described as jaw-dropping by us. From strutting in style at GQ Awards night to wooing our hearts at SIIMA Awards, her choices have always been impressive, projecting her as the celebrity name you can look forward to. Nidhi likes getting all dolled up in her chosen designs and thanks to her petite frame, she is able to nail them right. A fashion maverick whom we like to adore, Nidhi is also a name we discuss. Her modish outings are in sync with all millennials sentiments and they certainly deserve some space in your wardrobe. Nidhhi Agerwal Gets Nostalgic As Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu Blockbuster iSmart Shankar Turns a Year Old.

To name a few, let's quickly go through some of her most ravishing appearances from the recent past.

Leaving a Little Sparkle Wherever She Goes

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Beautiful

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pretty in Pink

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Never Looked So Good Before

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic Wow

Nidhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nidhi's missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time and we are patiently waiting for her to make an announcement. And you never know, she might have a surprise planned for us on her big day. Till then, let's keep hoping. Lastly, Happy Birthday, Nidhi, have a great one.

