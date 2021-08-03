Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Ellen Pompeo fans, this news may be heartbreaking for you as the actor has recently revealed her desire to quit acting after 'Grey's Anatomy' ends.

"I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting business," Ellen recently revealed about her career goals once "Grey's Anatomy is over for good."

E! News reported that the 51-year-old star, who plays Meredith Grey on the beloved television show, recently opened up about why she has "no desire" to pursue acting once the long-running ABC series is over.

The actor recently appeared for a chat session on Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, where she explained that she is planning ahead and hoping to expand her resume once 'Grey's Anatomy' officially comes to an end.

"I'm not saying I'll never act again. I very well may, but I'm not super excited about continuing my acting career, I'm more entrepreneurial at this stage. I'm excited about investing in businesses, and starting [a] business. That's an area of growth that I'm excited about, using my brain in a different way," Ellen said.

She further explained that working in Hollywood isn't as glamourous as it seems--which makes taking on future projects all the more appealing.

"Sitting around in trailers, traveling around, shooting this in Atlanta, shooting that in Vancouver, I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 at night and wait to shoot scenes and have AD's knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch," she described, adding, "it's for the young at heart. It's for the youth!"

As per E! News, 'The Station 19' star also admitted that she was hesitant to take risks at the beginning of her career and therefore, she played it safe.

"When I was in my 30s, I absolutely saw myself as in a box. That's why I stayed on the show because I said, 'Holy s--t. By the time I can negotiate my contract again and get out of this, I'm going to be almost 40 years old. I am super typecast in this role. I am 40, so I'm never going to work again, even 15 years ago, the thought of being 40 was, like, you're over as an actress," she explained.

"Now that I'm 50, I don't see myself that way at all, I think...that I can do whatever I want or I can do nothing at all, quite honestly," the People's choice award-winning actor noted.

On being asked if there is anything, she is already in the process of releasing, Ellen revealed "An exciting new project: podcast, Tell Me."

"[I thought], 'Let me go out there and do something I've never done before and try something completely different for absolutely no other reason than to try something different because I haven't for so long if it fails, it fails, but at least I'm trying something new," the 'Old School' actor shared. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)