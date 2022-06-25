Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Actor Emilia Clarke of 'Game of Thrones' fame described her debut theatre performance in Broadway theatres as a 'catastrophic failure'.

Clarke made her debut Broadway performance with 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' opposite Cory Michael Smith and George Wendt in 2013. According to the actor, she was 'inexperience' and 'not ready' at that time, reported Variety.

"[It was a] catastrophic failure. It was just not ready. Was I ready? No, I was definitely not ready. I was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced" confessed Clarke.

Clarke admitted that she was widely criticized for her acting. The New York Times reported that the actor performed like 'an under-age debutante' who was trying too hard to fit the role of a sophisticated grown-up., reported Variety. Other film critics panned her to be miscast in the character.

Meanwhile, the 'Game of Thrones' actor is preparing for her role as Nina in the play 'The Seagull', directed by Anton Chekhov, to be showcased on the West End stage. Although 'The Seagull' was supposed to launch in March 2020, the play got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Clarke takes to stage yet again for 'The Seagull', she feels it to be '10 times more frightening', reported Variety.

"It's 10 times more frightening because there'll be people wanting to go and say, 'Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can't act on stage,' which is obviously the biggest fear" hoped the actor.

'The Seagull' is all geared up to run in the Harold Pinter Theatre from June 30 to September 10. (ANI)

