Washington, DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Emma Watson recently spoke about her relationship with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, following her stance on transgender issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the Little Women star has previously spoken out against Rowling's anti-trans views, she told Shetty that she now tries to separate her relationship with the author from their differing perspectives. "I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have means that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with," Watson said.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Government Appoints Premanandan As New Investigating Officer To Lead Probe Into Vijay's Rally Tragedy.

"I will never believe that one negates the other, and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing. I don't think these things are either or. It's my deepest wish that people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people with whom I don't necessarily share the same opinion," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2020, as Rowling continued to criticise certain aspects of the trans rights movement, Watson shared on social media at the time, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are."

Also Read | 'Thamma' Song 'Tum Mere Na Huye': Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana Set the Screen Ablaze in the First Track (Watch Video).

In response, the iconic author said she would not forgive Watson nor her Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe for going against her views.

Watson played Hermione Granger throughout the blockbuster film franchise from 2001 to 2011, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)