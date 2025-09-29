The makers of Thamma have released the first track from the film, "Tum Mere Na Huye Na Sahi", on social media. On Monday, Universal Music India took to Instagram to share the track, captioning it, "Some love stories never die… they keep burning within. Feel the voice, feel the ache with #TumMereNaHuye. Song out now. On 21 October, the universe brings us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide with #Thamma!" ‘Thamma’ Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Vampire Love Story Is an Enjoyable Blend of Comedy, Romance and Horror (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars in the song, revealed why this number was one of her favourite moments on set. "Definitely one of the most fun songs I’ve shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set… everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it and enjoy it as much as I did while shooting for it," she shared.

Ayushmann Khurrana added, “Dancing with Rashmika on this track has been an absolute joy. She is such a fine dancer – truly expressive and effortless. Watching Rashmika be her true self in 'Tum Mere Na Huye' has been a delight – her energy and grace elevate the track and are something to watch for. This song will grab you and immerse you in the world of Thamma – the costumes, look and feel, and even the composition and lyrics blend the emotions of Thamma so well, making it an addictive and alluring love number. I can't wait for audiences to experience the chemistry between the two characters."

Watch 'Tum Mere Na Huye' Song:

Talking about lending her voice to the track, Madhubanti Bagchi said, "'Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi' is extraordinary as it marks my reunion with the visionary team that introduced me to my first major Hindi film song. This cinematic universe finds renewed vigour in Thamma, and the composition itself is exquisite. Collaborating with the maestros Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Sir ensures a musical experience of the highest calibre, one I am confident will resonate deeply with audiences." ‘Thamma’: Vampire vs Werewolf? Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Film Sparks Fan Frenzy After Trailer Launch!

As the first song from the film, "Tum Mere Na Huye" has been shot on a grand scale and captures the raw energy of Rashmika and Ayushmann. Rashmika, in a fresh look, portrays the emotions of a heartbroken girl, while her chemistry with Ayushmann brings both intensity and charm.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

