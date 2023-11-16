Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about playing an antagonist in the movie 'Tiger 3', and what made him say "yes" to this role.

He told ANI, "After the lockdown, I got a call from the casting director Shanoo Sharma, 'Do you like to have a coffee with Maneesh Sharma'. I reached there, and he asked, we are looking for casting an antagonist for 'Tiger 3'."

He added that it was not initially easy for him to accept the role as there is a preconceived notion about an antagonist.

"I was skeptical initially because when you hear of antagonist there is a preconceived notion but when I heard the script I found a depth in the character and there are many shades to it which I liked it and thus I said yes to it."

Emraan is known for playing romantic roles and playing this character gave him an opportunity to show a different side of him as an actor.

When asked about the kind of roles he is looking at and the reason for being selective in choosing his projects, he said, "I have been getting similar kinds of roles. But after a time there is a saturation point and you feel like changing your on-screen image. That is what happened with me and thus I became selective when it comes to choosing projects."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)

