New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, on Wednesday headed to Srinagar to shoot for his upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jannat' actor shared a picture and captioned it, "First time in the paradise city of Srinagar!! Countdown to Zero ... Lights camera ACTION."

In the picture, Emraan could be seen sitting inside an aeroplane with his glasses on.

Soon after the 'Murder' actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Super cool look emmi," a fan commented

Another fan wrote, "Best wishes for the movie."

Meanwhile, Emraan was last seen in the horror film 'Dybbuk' alongside actor Nikita Dutta, which was streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

He will be next seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is all set to release on February 23, 2022.

The actor recently shot for the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which is a recreated version of yesteryear's iconic song with the same title.

Apart from that, it has been speculated that the 'Jannat 2' actor is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3'. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also casts Katrina Kaif and is slated to release on April 23, 2023. (ANI)

