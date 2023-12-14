Actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday penned an adorable wish for his wife Parveen Shahani on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Emraan dropped a string of throwback pictures which he captioned, "You are and will always be my most happy place! It's been such a joy irritating you for 17 years (actually 20 years since we first started dating). You look particularly pissed off in the last pic. Happy anniversary baby !!" The 'Jannat' actor shared pictures from their different vacations. Emraan Hashmi in OG: Tiger 3 Actor to Play a 'Badass' in Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film.

Emraan and Parveen tied the knot in December 2006, and they are also parents to a baby boy Ayaan. Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 3. He battled hard for 5 years until he was diagnosed cancer-free in 2019. Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3 in which he portrayed the role of an antagonist. Tiger 3 Promo: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Intense Face-Off Promises To Be an Edge of the Seat Thriller!.

View Emraan Hashmi's Post:

The film also starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. He has still not announced his next project.