Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American actor Eva Mendes recently admitted to being a total 'kitchen freak' and revealed that when it comes to tackling household chores she and her long-term partner Ryan Gosling have split responsibilities.

While speaking to People magazine, Mendes divulged, "Ryan's the cook. He's an incredible cook. I think that there's a really nice balance to 'you cook, I clean.' And it just works for us."

Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Us Major Fitness Goals As She Shares Glimpse of Her Intense Workout Session in Kashmir!.

Further, she confessed to also being a bit of a "control freak about the sink" and that she finds it therapeutic to tidy up the dishes.

"Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it's meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me," she shared, as per E! News.

Also Read | Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Bruises While Shooting Action Sequences for Rohit Shetty's Cop Series in Goa.

Eva and Ryan began dating in 2011 shortly before they starred together in 'The Place Beyond the Pines'. They share daughters Esmeralda and Amada together. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)