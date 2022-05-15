Samantha Ruth Prabhu never gives a miss to her workout regime even when it's Sunday. Samantha, who is currently in Kashmir, took to Instagram Story and gave fans a sneak peek into her intense workout session. Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Level-Up Challenge' Super Hot Video is the Mid-Week Inspo for Fitness Buffs Out There!.

She dropped a video in which she is seen doing push-ups along with her personal assistant Aryan Daggubati.

Check Out The Screen Grab For Her Instagram Story Below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"A family that works out together stays together (even if it wasn't by choice)," Samantha captioned the clip. Samantha is in Kashmir for the shoot of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is tentatively titled VD11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)