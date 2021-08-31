Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Actors Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor are set to star in a new film titled 'Raymond and Ray' for Apple Studios and Apple TV+.

As per Variety, McGregor will play Raymond, while Hawke will portray Ray. The actors will star as two half brothers who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Rodrigo Garcia will write and direct the upcoming film.

The story will follow the brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. Somehow, they retain a sense of humour and his funeral allows them to reinvent themselves with anger, pain, folly and definitely grave-digging.

The film will be produced by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, who will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce.

'Raymond and Ray' is the latest starry Apple production. In recent months, the tech giant has unveiled several high-profile films for its Apple TV Plus streaming platform, including 'Emancipation', which unites director Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith; Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; 'Finch' with Tom Hanks; and Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

The studio recently released 'CODA', a family drama that scored a record-breaking USD 25 million deal after it debuted at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and also premiered 'Greyhound', a World War II drama with Hanks.

McGregor recently starred in 'Halston', earning an Emmy nomination. He will next appear in Disney Plus's Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series. Hawke appeared in Showtime's 'The Good Lord Bird' to rave reviews.

He will co-star in the Blumhouse horror film 'The Black Phone' and in the ensemble of 'Knives Out 2'. (ANI)

