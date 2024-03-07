New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): And the wait is over. The trailer of the highly anticipated new series 'Fallout' has been unveiled.

The show is based on the immensely popular retro-futuristic video game franchise. Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the Kilter Films series. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners.

It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan in the lead roles.

As per Mashable, 'Fallout' launches us into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. 200 years before the show, a nuclear war wiped out civilization. Some survivors were able to hunker down in luxury underground vaults. Among these Vault-dwellers is Lucy (Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell), an optimist on a mission to the surface to save her father (Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan). But the world she'll find outside the vault is stranger than she could ever have expected.

The series cast also includes Moises Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

It will be out on Prime Video on April 11, 2024. (ANI)

