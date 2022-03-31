English actress Ella Purnell has been cast in the lead role for Amazon's upcoming Fallout series. The series will be an adaptation of the hit videogame franchise of the same name developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Purnell is best known for starring in films like Army of the Dead and The Legend of Tarzan.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Ella Purnell has been cast in the lead role for Amazon’s ‘FALLOUT’ series. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/IzeQVRQApH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2022

