Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): Family, friends, and fans gathered in Mohali on Saturday to pay their last respects to veteran Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla at his residence.

Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months. The actor was 65.

Remembering Bhalla's contribution, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who arrived to pay his last tributes to the actor, called him "a true son of the Punjabi language." He added that Bhalla not only entertained but also "raised social issues through satire."

"He was a true son of the Punjabi language. He ruled the Punjabi industry with his acting and raised social issues through satire... This loss will never be compensated," Tarunpreet told ANI.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema, who was also present at his residence, expressed grief at the actor's demise. Calling him "a very talented actor," Cheema recalled how Bhalla made people laugh all his life. "Jaswinder Bhalla was a very talented actor and made people laugh all his life... It is very sad that he is no longer among us... May his soul rest in peace..."

Jaswinder Bhalla was loved by fans for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.' With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions. (ANI)

