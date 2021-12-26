Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The news of actor Salman Khan being bitten by a non-venomous snake has left fans worried.

"Hope #SalmanKhan is doing okay now. We all are praying for his speedy recovery. Take Care, your fans love you and the entire Nation wishes Good health to you. @BeingSalmanKhan," a netizen tweeted.

"Get well soon bhaijaan. Will pray for your recovery," another one wrote on Twitter.

"Hope he is fine. Waiting for his health update," a social media user expressed his concern.

For the unversed, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged after a few hours.

He's at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel. (ANI)

