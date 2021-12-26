The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur having some fun moments with host Salman Khan. They will be welcomed on the show with a dance performance by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Asks Shahid Kapoor To Teach Him ‘Agal Bagal’ Song’s Hook Step (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Salman also praised Shahid for his dance moves on the track 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal hai' from his movie 'Phata Poster 'Nikhla Hero'. He said: "For so long I have been trying to do this move but couldn't do it properly." Later both performed together on the track. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Gets Teary-Eyed After Rakhi Sawant Makes Fun of Her Shoulder Injury (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra Proposes Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Furthermore, all the contestants also received Christmas gifts. Karan and Tejasswi sorted their issues and Karan proposed to Tejasswi with a flower in his hand. He said: "Never thought a girl would change me so much." Nishant Bhat also apologised to Pratik Sehajpal for his bitter words. Both hugged each other and again became friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2021 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).