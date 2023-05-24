Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Film director and choreographer Farah Khan on Wednesday penned a sweet wish for her husband Shirish Kunder on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Farah treated fans with family pictures via a video clip.Sharing the pictures, she wrote a sweet message, "Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. sometimes you irritate the hell out of us.. but we CAN'T do without you! love, ur wife & kids"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsnHv_YgGKr/

In the clip, a montage of Farah and Shirish with their kids can be seen.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section.Actor Sonu Sood, Actor Malaika Arora and Actor Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Happy birthday Shirish."Tennis player Sania Mirza, also commented, "Happy birthday Shirish."Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy birthday birthday my dearest @shirishkunder."

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Naa', on 9 December 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets, one son and two daughters, in 2008. (ANI)

