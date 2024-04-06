Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): The makers of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Saturday surprised fans by unveiling first look images of the male leads.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series, actors Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman will be seen in pivotal roles.

As per a statement, Taha Shah Badussha steps into the role of Tajdar Baloch, a man whose charisma knows no bounds, effortlessly charming all who cross his path with his magnetic personality.

Fardeen Khan embodies the essence of nobility as Wali Mohammed, a figure of dignity and integrity whose presence commands admiration.

Shekhar Suman breathes life into the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication. Finally, Adhyayan Suman portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant nawaab of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.

Talking about his character, Fardeen said, "Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens."

Shekhar Suman described Zulfiqar as, "A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I'm eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that's close to all our hearts. It was an exhilarating and enriching experience working with a maestro and an auteur like Mr.Bhansali."

Adhyayan Suman expressed, "Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that's expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me."

'Heeramandi' is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1.

The premiere date for the show, which is Bhansali's first venture into digital content, was revealed during a drone light show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai recently.

The grand event was attended by the show's star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

Announcing the release date at the event, Bhansali said, "I am grateful to the entire team for their relentless passion and dedication to bring the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. With the release scheduled for May 1, we can't wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation."

The upcoming series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging. (ANI)

