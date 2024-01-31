In 2022, Netflix announced the upcoming series Heeramandi, sending a ripple of excitement through the Bollywood fandom. Now, after months of anticipation, Netflix has finally announced that they will unveil the first glimpse of Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar tomorrow (Feb 1). Fans eagerly await this sneak peek, hoping to catch a glimpse of Bhansali's vision brought to life. The first look promises to offer a taste of the series' grandeur, costumes and mucg more. Heeramandi: Richa Chadha Says She Felt So Stretched Out of Her Comfort Zone as a Performer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix Series.

Heeramandi's First Look To Be Out Tomorrow:

Get ready for the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, arrives tomorrow!#HeeramandiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/YScqV5BrRa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 31, 2024

