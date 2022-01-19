Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Fardeen Khan has contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Fardeen took to Twitter and informed everyone about his diagnosis.

Also Read | Mrs World 2022: Here’s How India’s Navdeep Kaur Stole the Show With Her ‘Kundalini Chakra’ Outfit (View Pics).

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery," he wrote.

He also urged people to get themselves tested if they are in doubt.

Also Read | Hollywood Legend Sidney Poitier’s Cause of Death Revealed.

"The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fardeen is all set to make his comeback in movies with Sanjay Gupta's 'Visfot'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)