Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated sports drama Toofaan on Monday dropped a new poster from the film. The actor also thanked his fans for their tremendous response to the teaser release. The 'Rock On' star took to Twitter and penned a note for his fans. He wrote, "Thank you for the love you have shown the teaser. It makes every drop of blood, sweat and tears put into creating this character, worth having shed." Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Make The Movie Trend After The Actor Tweets About Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan.

The new poster sees a close up of Farhan's face as he holds boxing gloves near his face and holds a defending position. Bearing an intense look, the actor us seen covered in sweat as he puts all his effort into the boxing ring.

Ever since 'Toofaan' was announced, it has been one of the most highly awaited films and every time a new photo or an exclusive photo was released, it broke the internet. The teaser of the film is no exception as within a very short time since its release, it has crossed over 16 million views on YouTube alone. Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan To Release On Amazon Prime Video On May 21.

Last week, the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor dropped an intriguing teaser of the film. The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character.

The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach. Farhan seems to have undergone immense training for his character in 'Toofaan', to get into the ring like a boxer and seems like his efforts have paid off. The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh.

Check Out Farhan Akhtar's Tweet Below:

Thank you for the love you have shown the teaser. It makes every drop of blood, sweat and tears put into creating this character, worth having shed 👊🏽❤️ Bas do ghadi hai ye duniya sunsaan aayega Toofaan Waqt ne apne teer liye taan aayega Toofaan 🥊 pic.twitter.com/yOtwvEvIyY — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 15, 2021

Toofaan also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The film slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

