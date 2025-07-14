Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar's hit film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is all set to be re-released in theatres.

The film, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, will be out in cinema halls once again on July 18.

Also Read | 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' Box Office Review: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's Romantic Drama Is an Outright Disaster in Opening Weekend - Here's Why!.

Milkha Singh was one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400 meters race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero.

The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success. Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character.Sonam Kapoor also starred in the film.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: The Championships Pays Tribute to Thalapathy Vijay and 'Jana Nayagan' During Finals, Marks First-Ever Indian Cinema Salute at Centre Court.

Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)