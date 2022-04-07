Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): The father-son actor duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are going to headline Netflix's upcoming comedy series titled 'Unstable'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming project is inspired by the duo's relationship on social media.

Also Read | Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Shabir Ahluwalia Is All Set to Play the Lead in the Upcoming ZEE TV Show.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, 'Unstable' follows an introverted son who goes to work for his wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster.

The official premise of 'Unstable' as per Netflix says, "The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster."

Also Read | Rae Allen Dies at 95; Tony Award-Winning Actress Was Known for Playing Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos.

Victor Fresco, who created the series with the Lowes, will serve as showrunner on 'Unstable'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)