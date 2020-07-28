New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Sharing a video from his jamming sessions with musician Ehsaan Noorani, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday indicated that production work for his upcoming film 'Toofan' might have resumed on the music front.

The 'Delhi 6' filmmaker took to Instagram to share the video from the jamming sessions where Ehsaan is seen playing the piano while holding an electric guitar in his hand.

"#Toofaan flowing in our hearts, at the music session with the one and only @ehsaan," she wrote in the caption.

All production work for the Farhan Akhtar starrer was stalled when the Covid-induced lockdown was imposed in the country in March.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who is also directing the film.

The director-actor duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' which won Farhan a number of accolades. (ANI)

