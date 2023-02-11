Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Soha Ali Khan dropped a picture of her 'Pride' on social media on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Soha treated fans with a family picture featuring her mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with her two little ones - Taimur and Jeh. Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Ibrahim Ali also posed for the picture.

Also Read | You Season 4: Cardi B Changes Twitter Profile Photo To Penn Badgley’s Character After Her Song ‘I Like It’ Appears In The Crime Series (View Pic).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coh0hiTD74L/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The pride (minus a couple of cubs)."

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Looks Smoking Hot In These Black and White Pics As He Flaunts His Washboard Abs.

Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Saif's sister Saba Pataudi were missing in the picture. As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section with the names that all are missing in the picture.

One of the fans wrote, "Such a beautiful family. God Bless You."

Another comment read, "Sara kunal nd saba missing."

Fans missed Sara in the picture, "Sara is missing," another fan wrote.

Last year, Soha treated fans with the announcement of her new movie.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a post which she captioned, "Thrilled to share with all of you that I will be entering the Chhorii universe in a truly unique role. I can't wait to show you guys what we have in store for this edition...."

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Soha will star opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in 'Chhorii 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)