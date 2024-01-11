Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Nayanthara-starrer 'Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food' has landed in legal trouble.

An FIR has been filed in Omti Police Station in Jabalpur district under sections 153-A and 34 against actor Nayanthara, film director Nilesh Krishnaa, and one other person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, City SP Pankaj Mishra informed.

The film reportedly makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram. The movie was released on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29. However, following the legal battle, Netflix has removed Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' from the OTT platform.

'Annapoorani' features Nayanthara, Sathyaraja, Jai, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka in pivotal roles. (ANI)

