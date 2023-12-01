Annapoorani, which is releasing in theatres today, is helmed by Nilesh Krishnaa in his directorial debut. The debutant director has been showered with praises by the film’s leading actress Nayanthara. She shared a post on Instagram stating, “@nileshkrishnaa May all ur dreams come true. Ur hardwork n love for cinema will take u to greater heights.” The Lady Superstar also thanked the entire cast and crew for all the efforts. Nayanthara concluded her Insta post saying, “All of us have put in our best !! We really hope all of u love this film as much as we loved making it.” Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food Trailer: Nayanthara’s Aspiring Chef Overcomes Tradition in Her Empowering Journey of a Culinary Dreamer (Watch Video).

Annapoorani Actress Nayanthara’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)