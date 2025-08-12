Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): The first poster of Timothee Chalamet'-starrer 'Marty Supreme' was unveiled on Tuesday.

The poster has been shared on A24's social media handle.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Secret to Confidence, Reveals 'Oscars of Science' Question Worth INR 7.5 Lakh (Read To Know).

https://x.com/A24/status/1955255007969734827

The film, which is directed by Josh Safdie, will be released on December 25, as per Variety. The supporting cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion and Fran Drescher.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Justin Bieber's Viral Bald Photo in Yellow Hoodie Real or Edited? Here’s Truth Behind Pic That’s Shocking His Fans.

The makers will release the film's trailer on Wednesday.

Timothee has gone through intense training for his role in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme', where he plays real-life ping pong legend Marty Reisman.

According to the film's cinematographer, Darius Khondji, Chalamet trained "for months and months" to prepare for the part. Khondji revealed this while speaking to Variety on the sidelines of the Doha Film Institute's Qumra workshop.

Khondji said he hasn't seen the final film yet, but, "Everything I hear is spectacular. The shooting was so hard and crazy."

Ping pong legend Reisman was known for his unique personality and skills, having started out as a street hustler in New York before winning over 20 major ping pong titles between 1946 and 2002. Chalamet worked hard to look and move like a real professional."...because you can do anything, any camera tricks you want, but you need to have a core. He wanted to be like a real [professional] ping pong player when he started shooting," Khondji told Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)