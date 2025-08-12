Washington DC [US], August 12 (ANI): The makers of the film based on the rise of online dating platform 'Bumble' and its founder Whitney Wolfe Herd's journey to billionaire status, titled 'Swiped', have finally released the trailer of the movie. It stars Lily James in the lead role.

The film is slated to release on September 19.

'Swiped' introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe Herd, played by Lily James, as she uses grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app.

According to the movie's trailer, the film tells the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd's rise from an ambitious co-founder at Tinder to becoming the youngest female billionaire. 'Swiped' will touch on Wolfe's time at Tinder as a co-founder and the moments leading up to Bumble going public in 2021, as reported by Variety.

The film also stars Jackson White, Myha'la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fode, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Pena, Dan Stevens, Larkin Woodward, Ana Yi Puig, Olivia Rose Keegan, Joley Fisher, and Gabe Kessler.

20th Century Studios (official production banner of the film) shared the trailer of the film on their official Instagram handle.

'Swiped' is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and is written by Goldenberg, Bill Parker, and Kim Caramele. The film is produced by James, Jennifer Gibiot, Andrew Panay, and Gala Gordon. 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment are producing the film, with Hulu set to distribute.

The film will be scored by Chanda Dancy. Doug Emmett will serve as the film's cinematographer, with Julia Wong as the film's editor.

'Swiped' is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Gala Presentations section and will have its world premiere on September 9.

Meanwhile, actress Lily James is set to star opposite actor Chris Hemsworth for a new submarine action film, 'Subversion', by Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the film follows a once-promising naval commander (Hemsworth) who is blackmailed by a cartel-like organisation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters.

Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, with a Coast Guard officer (James) in hot pursuit, Hemsworth must outmanoeuvre blockades and navigate perilous threats both inside and outside the submarine, reported Deadline.

The film will be directed by Patrick Vollrath, while the script is penned by Andrew Ferguson. The movie will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventure. (ANI)

